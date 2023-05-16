All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attacked Sumy Oblast, over 140 strikes during past day

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 00:17
Russians attacked Sumy Oblast, over 140 strikes during past day
Destruction in Sumy Oblast. Stock photo posted by Oblast Military Administration

Russian invaders carried out 12 attacks on 15 May on the border areas of Sumy Oblast, with 136 strikes recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians struck the Bilopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] with mortars (51 strikes), tubed artillery (seven strikes) and grenade launchers (55 strikes).

Mortar attacks (nine strikes) were recorded in the Shalyhine hromada.

Advertisement:

In the Krasnopil hromada, attacks from self-propelled guns were recorded (eight strikes).

In the Novoslobidske hromada, the Russians carried out attacks from  large-calibre machine guns and tubed artillery (three strikes). A private residential building caught fire as a result of the attacks. In addition, a power line has been damaged due to mortar attacks (six strikes).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: