Russians attacked Sumy Oblast, over 140 strikes during past day

Russian invaders carried out 12 attacks on 15 May on the border areas of Sumy Oblast, with 136 strikes recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians struck the Bilopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] with mortars (51 strikes), tubed artillery (seven strikes) and grenade launchers (55 strikes).

Mortar attacks (nine strikes) were recorded in the Shalyhine hromada.

In the Krasnopil hromada, attacks from self-propelled guns were recorded (eight strikes).

In the Novoslobidske hromada, the Russians carried out attacks from large-calibre machine guns and tubed artillery (three strikes). A private residential building caught fire as a result of the attacks. In addition, a power line has been damaged due to mortar attacks (six strikes).

