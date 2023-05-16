Russians perform strick checks on cars with Ukrainian licence plates
Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 01:13
The Russian occupiers have stepped up inspections of cars with Ukrainian number plates in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)
Details: The NRC reported that the Russians are detaining cars with Ukrainian number plates at checkpoints and persistently "persuading" the owners to register the vehicles with the Russian authorities.
Advertisement:
According to the NRC, the occupiers are threatening to confiscate cars with Ukrainian registration in the future.
