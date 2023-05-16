Russians perform strick checks on cars with Ukrainian licence plates

The Russian occupiers have stepped up inspections of cars with Ukrainian number plates in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Details: The NRC reported that the Russians are detaining cars with Ukrainian number plates at checkpoints and persistently "persuading" the owners to register the vehicles with the Russian authorities.

According to the NRC, the occupiers are threatening to confiscate cars with Ukrainian registration in the future.

