Air-raid warnings issued throughout Ukraine: explosions in Kyiv, air defence activated

Air-raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine – and twice in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast – on the night of 15–16 May, and Ukraine’s air defence was activated.

Source: a map of air-raid warnings

Details: The first air-raid warning in Kyiv was issued at 02:24.

Warnings were also issued in all Ukrainian oblasts bar three: Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk.

Advertisement:

Updated at 02:52: Explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Updated at 03:00: Andriii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, posted on Telegram, saying that air defence forces were targeting enemy aircraft and urging people to refrain from filming or posting videos.

Updated at 03:03: A series of explosions rocked Kyiv. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the capital’s air defence was activated.

Updated at 03:08: An Ukrainska Pravda journalist reported a series of explosions in the town Vasylkiv, located to the southwest of Kyiv in Kyiv Oblast.

Updated at 03:11: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said there was a threat of a missile attack in Kyiv Oblast, and said air defence was activated.

Updated at 03:15: Air-raid warnings were issued throughout all of Ukraine.

Updated at 04:18: An all-clear was given throughout Ukraine, except for Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Updated at 04:23: A new warning was issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Updated at 05:42: An all-clear was given for all of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!