All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid warnings issued throughout Ukraine: explosions in Kyiv, air defence activated

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 05:42
Air-raid warnings issued throughout Ukraine: explosions in Kyiv, air defence activated
SCREENSHOT

Air-raid warnings were issued throughout Ukraine – and twice in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast – on the night of 15–16 May, and Ukraine’s air defence was activated.

Source: a map of air-raid warnings

Details: The first air-raid warning in Kyiv was issued at 02:24.

Warnings were also issued in all Ukrainian oblasts bar three: Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk.

Advertisement:

Updated at 02:52: Explosions were heard in Kyiv.

Updated at 03:00: Andriii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, posted on Telegram, saying that air defence forces were targeting enemy aircraft and urging people to refrain from filming or posting videos. 

Updated at 03:03: A series of explosions rocked Kyiv. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the capital’s air defence was activated.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Updated at 03:08: An Ukrainska Pravda journalist reported a series of explosions in the town Vasylkiv, located to the southwest of Kyiv in Kyiv Oblast.

Updated at 03:11: The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration said there was a threat of a missile attack in Kyiv Oblast, and said air defence was activated.

Updated at 03:15: Air-raid warnings were issued throughout all of Ukraine.

Updated at 04:18: An all-clear was given throughout Ukraine, except for Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

Updated at 04:23: A new warning was issued in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

Updated at 05:42: An all-clear was given for all of Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: