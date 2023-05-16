All Sections
Zelenskyy to deliver speech at opening of Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavík

European PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 08:54

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak at the opening session of the fourth summit of the Council of Europe, "United around values", which will be held in the Icelandic capital Reykjavik on Tuesday, 16 May.

Source: European Pravda with reference to press service of the European Commission

Details: Zelenskyy will deliver a speech after the welcome speech of Katrín Jakobsdóttir, Prime Minister of Iceland.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are also schedule to speak.

The summit will open at 20:45 Kyiv time, and will be held on 16-17 May.

Background: Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was visiting London. In the first half of the afternoon on Sunday, Zelenskyy visited Berlin, and in the evening it was reported that Zelenskyy had arrived in France.

Zelenskyy also paid a visit to Rome and the Vatican on Saturday, 13 May

