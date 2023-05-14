All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours

European PravdaSunday, 14 May 2023, 11:30

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with military honours at his chancellery in Berlin on 14 May.

Source: the event was broadcast by the German media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz greeted Zelenskyy on the red carpet with a handshake after the Ukrainian president was received at the residence of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Zelenskyy was greeted with military honours, and the orchestra performed the Ukrainian anthem.

Advertisement:

The tête-à-tête between Zelenskyy and Scholz and another round of talks in a wider circle will be followed by a press conference between the two leaders.

Bild states that the talks are scheduled to include Zelenskyy together with Olaf Scholz, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has received Zelenskyy at the Bellevue Palace amid heightened security measures.

Zelenskyy, under the protection of fighter jets, arrived in Berlin on the night of 14 May for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale war of aggression.

On 13 May, Germany's Ministry of Defence officially announced €2.7 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine, the largest package since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces reclaim another 500 metres on Bakhmut front

Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

President's Office confirms South African president wants to visit Ukraine with "peace initiative"

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for giving Russians information about Ukrainian positions in Lviv Oblast

Impossible to destroy Patriot system with Kinzhal missile – Air Force Spokesperson

US House of Representatives support resolution on special tribunal for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
18:00
Russian occupiers admit there will be no holiday season in Crimea – Ukraine's Permanent Representative in Crimea
17:55
Erdoğan: "Grain Deal" Extended for Two Months
17:45
Black Sea Grain Initiative to be extended until 18 July – Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure
17:41
Patriot air defence system has "insignificant" damage, US specialists inspect it – CNN
17:17
Russians kill child in Kherson Oblast – President's Office
16:56
PHOTORostov court sentences three Crimean Tatars to more than 10 years in prison each
16:47
Dutch Foreign Minister on "fighter jet coalition": No progress yet
16:30
Russian media reveals names of three pilots killed in Bryansk Oblast on 13 May
16:13
Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities
16:10
UK offers assistance to countries ready to supply fighter jets to Ukraine – British Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: