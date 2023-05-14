German Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany, welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with military honours at his chancellery in Berlin on 14 May.

Source: the event was broadcast by the German media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz greeted Zelenskyy on the red carpet with a handshake after the Ukrainian president was received at the residence of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Zelenskyy was greeted with military honours, and the orchestra performed the Ukrainian anthem.

Berlin, Germany ❗

Bundeskanzler Scholz welcomes President Zelenskyy with military honors. 🇩🇪🤝🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/LPa8bJbKNX — LX (@LXSummer1) May 14, 2023

The tête-à-tête between Zelenskyy and Scholz and another round of talks in a wider circle will be followed by a press conference between the two leaders.

Bild states that the talks are scheduled to include Zelenskyy together with Olaf Scholz, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has received Zelenskyy at the Bellevue Palace amid heightened security measures.

Zelenskyy, under the protection of fighter jets, arrived in Berlin on the night of 14 May for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale war of aggression.

On 13 May, Germany's Ministry of Defence officially announced €2.7 billion worth of military aid to Ukraine, the largest package since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

