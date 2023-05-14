Macron and Zelenskyy will discuss Ukraine's most pressing needs over dinner in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a "working dinner at the Élysée Palace" on the evening of Sunday, 14 May.

Source: European Pravda, citing Le Figaro

Details: The Office of the French President has confirmed Zelenskyy’s visit and announced that "today’s conversation will focus on the support France continues to give in response to Ukraine’s pressing military and humanitarian needs."

"The two presidents will also have an opportunity to discuss long-term prospects for restoring peace in Europe, including through the implementation of the Peace [Formula] proposed by President Zelenskyy, which France supports," the Élysée Palace said.

Updated: Subsequently, the visit was confirmed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "I will have a meeting with my friend Emanuel and we will talk through the most important points of bilateral relations," he announced.

Paris. With each visit, Ukraine's defense and offensive capabilities are expanding. The ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing. I will have a meeting with my friend Emanuel and we will talk through the most important points of bilateral… — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 14, 2023

Previously: French media reported earlier on Sunday that Zelenskyy will land at the Vélizy-Villacoublay airfield in the Paris region, where he will be met by Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne and Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

Zelenskyy visited Berlin on Sunday morning, following his visit to Rome and the Vatican on Saturday.

At the joint briefing of the two leaders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated, among other things, that the withdrawal of Russian troops is a necessary prerequisite for peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said that this year is the time to determine the end of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

