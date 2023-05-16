All Sections
Russians once again attacked one of thermal power plants

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 12:10

On the evening of 15 May, one of DTEK Energo's thermal power plants was again damaged due to an attack.

Source: DTEK

The company added that there were no casualties.

Quote: "As a result of the attack, the equipment of thermal power plants has been damaged. After the attack stopped, the power engineers began to deal with its aftermath," the report says.

DTEK stressed that this is the third attack on the company's energy facilities since the beginning of May. DTEK Energo's thermal power plants have been attacked 33 times since September last year.

Background:

At night, the Russians launched another massive missile and drone attack throughout Ukraine. The air defence forces worked successfully; strikes at energy infrastructure facilities were not recorded.

