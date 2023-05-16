All Sections
Explosion thundered on gas pipeline in Russia, one person dead

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 16 May 2023, 15:13
Explosion thundered on gas pipeline in Russia, one person dead

In Russia, an explosion occurred on a gas pipeline in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug [a type of federal subject of the Russian Federation – ed.], people were injured.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Russian emergency services reported that the explosion occurred on the gas pipeline in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. The accident occurred on the section of the main gas pipeline in the Beloyarsky district, approximately 30 kilometres from the village of Lihma.

Subsequently, the Russian authorities reported that one person died and five were injured in a gas pipeline explosion. The fire occurred during repair work.

A source in the emergency services of the Russian Federation stated that "an inactive gas pipeline ignited in the block valve area of the linear part of an unused line of the  main gas pipeline of Gazprom Transgaz Yugorsk of the Bobrovsk linear production of the Yamal-Europe management".

