Ukrainian military destroy 18 units of Russian equipment on Tavriia front

Over the course of the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defence forces on the Tavriia front destroyed 18 units of Russian weapons and military equipment.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Grouping of Forces, on Telegram

Details: According to him, six Russian infantry fighting vehicles, one tank, two Lancet-3 unmanned aerial vehicles, Silock-01 anti-aircraft missile defence system, Aistyonok radar system, Artikul-M electronic signals intelligence system and a 152-mm howitzer 2A65 Msta-B were destroyed.

At the same time, Russian losses in killed and wounded amounted to more than a company.

Tarnavskyi said the Russians are concentrating great efforts on offensive actions on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. During the past day, occupiers attacked Ukrainian positions 22 times, but had no success and retreated.

He added that units of the Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Defence Forces on the Tavriia front carried out 672 fire missions during the day. This number includes counter-battery fire and fire on planned targets that were identified earlier.

