Street surveillance can be regulated by oblast military administrations so Russians cannot see air defence in action – Ukraine's Air Force

The issues of street video surveillance cameras can be resolved by oblast military administrations on the ground so that the invaders cannot see the work of the Ukrainian air defence systems online.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre

Quote: "Such cameras work all over the world, with online broadcasts on Youtube channels.

In our situation, when there is martial law in the country, I think that certain adjustments will be made with oblast military administrations.

When the air defence is at work, when there is a threat that there will be a leak of information, I think that the bodies of oblast military administrations will adjust in order to synchronise somehow and not give the enemy the opportunity to observe the combat operation of our air defence systems online."

Details: At the same time, the Air Force spokesman added that the cameras that broadcast online are available not only in state institutions, but also at various non-state institutions: gas stations, commercial structures, etc. Here certain adjustments will also be needed.

As for the Ukrainian citizens (who film the work of air defence with their phones), Ihnat noted that this matter is a responsibility of everyone. The Air Force has repeatedly explained and appealed to Ukrainians with an urgent request: not to record and not to post videos and photos of Ukrainian air defence in action.

