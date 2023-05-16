All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Street surveillance can be regulated by oblast military administrations so Russians cannot see air defence in action – Ukraine's Air Force

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 16 May 2023, 16:48
Street surveillance can be regulated by oblast military administrations so Russians cannot see air defence in action – Ukraine's Air Force

The issues of street video surveillance cameras can be resolved by oblast military administrations on the ground so that the invaders cannot see the work of the Ukrainian air defence systems online.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform media centre

Quote: "Such cameras work all over the world, with online broadcasts on Youtube channels.

Advertisement:

In our situation, when there is martial law in the country, I think that certain adjustments will be made with oblast military administrations.

When the air defence is at work, when there is a threat that there will be a leak of information, I think that the bodies of oblast military administrations will adjust in order to synchronise somehow and not give the enemy the opportunity to observe the combat operation of our air defence systems online."

Details: At the same time, the Air Force spokesman added that the cameras that broadcast online are available not only in state institutions, but also at various non-state institutions: gas stations, commercial structures, etc. Here certain adjustments will also be needed.

As for the Ukrainian citizens (who film the work of air defence with their phones), Ihnat noted that this matter is a responsibility of everyone. The Air Force has repeatedly explained and appealed to Ukrainians with an urgent request: not to record and not to post videos and photos of Ukrainian air defence in action.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: