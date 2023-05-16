All Sections
Russia exhausted in terms of offensive potential, but still has powerful defence – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 16 May 2023, 18:24
Russia exhausted in terms of offensive potential, but still has powerful defence – Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

The potential of the Russian Federation for serious offensive actions is completely exhausted, but the occupiers have built a proper and powerful defence.

Source: Interview with Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, on the Rizni Liudy (Different People) program 

Quote: "It [offensive potential – ed.] is completely exhausted, they now have a serious potential for defence. They built a multi-layer, correct, powerful defence. But this is no longer the Russian army that could conduct serious offensive operations."

Details: According to Budanov, the group, which is now directly involved in military operations on the territory of Ukraine, includes about 370,000 regular military, more than 20,000 Russian Guard troops, and about 7,000 in the aggregate of various types of paramilitary formations.

