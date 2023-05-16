All Sections
Shmyhal on plans for Council of Europe summit: Real step towards compensation for Russian aggression

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 21:16
Denys Shmyhal, photo by the Cabinet of Ministers

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal believes that the planned creation of a register of damage caused by the ongoing Russian aggression will be a real step toward compensation to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Shmyhal's statement before the meeting of the fourth Council of Europe summit in Reykjavík. 

"I think we will take a real step towards finding a mechanism for compensation for the atrocities that Russia has committed in Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.

"This is only the first step. The creation of a compensation mechanism is ahead. And eventually, there should be a tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression," Shmyhal added. 

Background: The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Iceland supported the creation of a register of War losses under the auspices of the Council of Europe.

Tini Kox, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, in an interview with European Pravda noted that at the summit in Reykjavík, dozens of countries should join the agreement on creating a register of losses caused to Ukraine, on the basis of which the compensation mechanism will work. 

In addition, Kox noted that the summit's decision would contain elements of the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine and would mention the need for a tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

