All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Shmyhal on plans for Council of Europe summit: Real step towards compensation for Russian aggression

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 21:16
Shmyhal on plans for Council of Europe summit: Real step towards compensation for Russian aggression
Denys Shmyhal, photo by the Cabinet of Ministers

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal believes that the planned creation of a register of damage caused by the ongoing Russian aggression will be a real step toward compensation to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Shmyhal's statement before the meeting of the fourth Council of Europe summit in Reykjavík. 

"I think we will take a real step towards finding a mechanism for compensation for the atrocities that Russia has committed in Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.

"This is only the first step. The creation of a compensation mechanism is ahead. And eventually, there should be a tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression," Shmyhal added. 

Advertisement:

Background: The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Iceland supported the creation of a register of War losses under the auspices of the Council of Europe.

Tini Kox, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, in an interview with European Pravda noted that at the summit in Reykjavík, dozens of countries should join the agreement on creating a register of losses caused to Ukraine, on the basis of which the compensation mechanism will work. 

In addition, Kox noted that the summit's decision would contain elements of the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine and would mention the need for a tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: