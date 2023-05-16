All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy at Council of Europe Summit: We need 100% air defence, give us fighter jets

European PravdaTuesday, 16 May 2023, 21:52
Zelenskyy at Council of Europe Summit: We need 100% air defence, give us fighter jets
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

In his address at the Council of Europe Summit in Reykjavik, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, in particular with Western fighter jets.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy has pointed out that during the missile strike on the night of 15-16 May, Ukraine's air defence shot down 100% of the missiles launched by Russia. He has stressed that this was done by the air defence systems that Western powers had provided to Kyiv.

Quote: "A year ago, we could not shoot down most terrorist missiles, especially ballistic missiles, and when I ask if we can do it now, if we can do anything when we are united and determined to protect life, the answer is that we, in unity, will give 100% in any case."

Advertisement:

More details: He has added that Ukraine's territory is large, and we need additional air defence systems and missiles to make air defence results like those of last night "the rule".

Quote: "We also need more: fighter jets, without which no air defence system will be perfect, and I am confident that we will get there. 100% should be our benchmark. We must give 0% to the aggressor."

Background: Iceland, which holds the presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, is organising a summit of heads of state and government that will bring together 46 member states on 16-17 May in Reykjavik. This is the 4th summit of the Council of Europe since its establishment in 1949.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The summit will focus on the Council of Europe's core values and support for Ukraine through concrete measures aimed at achieving justice for the victims of Russian aggression.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: