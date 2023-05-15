Macron: Doors for Ukrainian pilots to train in France are open

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that after meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he had "opened the door" to training pilots from Ukraine, without specifying any details.

Source: Macron in an interview with TF1 TV channel posted on Monday, reported by European Pravda

Details: "Training [of Ukrainian pilots – ed.] can start now," the French president said, stressing that it can be carried out with "European countries that are ready" to join it.

"I think discussions are underway with the Americans," he added.

Speaking about military assistance to Ukraine, Macron has stressed that France's strategy is to help Ukraine organise a counter-offensive at the right time "so that it can bring everyone back to the negotiating table on the terms it chooses and create a lasting peace for itself".

He has refused to be more specific about the military agreements, saying only that they included the supply of additional ammunition and training for Ukrainian units.

Background: Ukrainian pilots are being trained in France to operate air defence systems and survive an ejection in territories under hostile control.

At the same time, so far only the United Kingdom has agreed to start training Ukrainian pilots in the summer and is already working with other countries on the possible provision of F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

