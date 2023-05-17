Air-raid warnings issued throughout Ukraine: fires break out in Mykolaiv after explosions

MAP OF AIR-RAID WARNINGS IN UKRAINE; AIR-RAID WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED IN OBLASTS MARKED IN RED

An air-raid warning has been issued in most oblasts in Ukraine. Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, reported on explosions in the city of Mykolaiv. Kim showed the "military target" that Russian forces hit.

Source: Oleksandr Sienkevych on Telegram; Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Sienkevych: "Fires have broken out following explosions. I urge Mykolaiv residents to refrain from sharing photos and videos from the sites of strikes or CCTV footage."

Details: Sienkevych said that emergency response services have been deployed, and that he will share more details about the attacks after the all-clear is given.

Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a woman had sustained shrapnel injuries.

Later, Kim posted a photo of one of the "military targets" hit by the Russians. Judging by the photo, a supermarket was hit.

Update at 00.28: The all-clear was given in most Ukrainian oblasts.

The risk of an air attack remains in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

Update at 00.55: An air-raid warning was issued in a number of southern oblasts again.

Update at 01.01. The air-raid warning is spreading through the central oblasts of Ukraine.

Update at 02:17. The all-clear was given in part of southern and central oblasts. The threat of an air attack is ongoing for five oblasts.

Update at 03:02. The air-raid warning remains in force in Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts.

