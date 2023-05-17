Russians suffer from lack of doctors in occupied territories

Russian invaders cannot find a sufficient number of doctors in the occupied territories to treat wounded Russian servicemen.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "Russians cannot find enough doctors in [the temporarily occupied territories].

The Russians have problems with the treatment of servicemen in the temporarily occupied territories. Due to the large number of wounded, the medical facilities [in temporarily occupied territories] are overloaded and doctors are forced to work [for] several shifts [back to back – ed.]."

Details: According to the NRC, the Russians encourage doctors to cooperate by promising bonuses from 20,000 to 100,000 roubles [approximately USD250 to USD1,230 – ed.] for the treatment of wounded occupiers.

However, the NRC pointed out that this is another lie, because the Russians had already stopped paying salaries to workers of the occupation administrations and stopped giving social benefits due to a lack of money.

