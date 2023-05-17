All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians suffer from lack of doctors in occupied territories

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 03:29
Russians suffer from lack of doctors in occupied territories
RUSSIAN INVADER. STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Russian invaders cannot find a sufficient number of doctors in the occupied territories to treat wounded Russian servicemen.

Source: National Resistance Center (NRC)

Quote: "Russians cannot find enough doctors in [the temporarily occupied territories].

Advertisement:

The Russians have problems with the treatment of servicemen in the temporarily occupied territories. Due to the large number of wounded, the medical facilities [in temporarily occupied territories] are overloaded and doctors are forced to work [for] several shifts [back to back – ed.]."

Details: According to the NRC, the Russians encourage doctors to cooperate by promising bonuses from 20,000 to 100,000 roubles [approximately USD250 to USD1,230 – ed.] for the treatment of wounded occupiers.

However, the NRC pointed out that this is another lie, because the Russians had already stopped paying salaries to workers of the occupation administrations and stopped giving social benefits due to a lack of money.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: