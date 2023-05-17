Russian death toll in war against Ukraine exceeds 200,000
According to estimates by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Federation has lost more than 200,000 citizens sent to the front in its full-scale war against Ukraine.
Source: Report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of the morning of 17 May
Details: Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders have killed about 610 Russian invaders and destroyed two air defence systems, nine tanks, 16 artillery systems and 17 armoured combat vehicles.
Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 17 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- approximately 200,590 (+610) military personnel
- 3,771 (+9) tanks
- 7,365 (+17) armoured fighting vehicles
- 3,166 (+16) artillery systems
- 562 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 318 (+2) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,748 (+16) operational-tactical level UAVs
- 982 (+9) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 6,067 (+19) vehicles and tankers
- 417 (+7) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being confirmed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!