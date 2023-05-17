Drone falls and explodes in Kaluga Oblast in Russia

On the evening of 16 May, a drone fell down and exploded in Kaluga Oblast in Russia.

Source: Astra and Baza Telegram-channels

Details: On the evening of 16 May, the residents of the village of Tarutyne in the Zhukovsky district in Kaluga Oblast witnessed the fall of an unidentified flying object with a subsequent explosion.

The experts that had arrived on the scene found fragments of an unidentified drone of the plane type on the 380 kilometre of the A-108 highway. According to the preliminary reports, there have been no casualties.

