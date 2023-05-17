All Sections
Russians strike hospital in Beryslav and apartment building in Kherson in morning attack

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 17 May 2023, 09:56
Photo from Kherson Oblast Military Administration's Telegram

Russian forces launched an attack on a hospital in the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast and an apartment building in Kherson on the morning of 17 May.  

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; press service for Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The Russian army struck a hospital in Beryslav, hitting the intensive care and central departments. Nearly 60 windows were broken and the walls were damaged at the medical facility due to the attack."

Details: There were no victims among patients and staff.

Updated as of 09:56: The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that a Russian projectile struck an apartment building in the city of Kherson. The attack also damaged other civil infrastructure facilities.

 
 
 

Advertisement: