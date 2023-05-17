Russians strike hospital in Beryslav and apartment building in Kherson in morning attack

Russian forces launched an attack on a hospital in the town of Beryslav in Kherson Oblast and an apartment building in Kherson on the morning of 17 May.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; press service for Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The Russian army struck a hospital in Beryslav, hitting the intensive care and central departments. Nearly 60 windows were broken and the walls were damaged at the medical facility due to the attack."

Details: There were no victims among patients and staff.

Advertisement:

Updated as of 09:56: The Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that a Russian projectile struck an apartment building in the city of Kherson. The attack also damaged other civil infrastructure facilities.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!