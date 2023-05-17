All Sections
Ukrainian film producer arrested in absentia in Russia over "fake news" about army

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 17 May 2023, 11:06
The Basmanny District Court of Moscow has arrested Ukrainian film producer Oleksandr Rodnianskyi in absentia in connection with the spread of "fake news" about the Russian army.

Source: Mediazona  

Details: According to the information on the court's website, both "hearings" on the choice of pre-trial custody measures took place on 27 April.

At the same time, the Basmanny Court did not publish the case files until 17 May.

There had been no previous reports of a criminal case against Rodnianskyi.

Journalists have found a similar decision in relation to the Russian film director and actor Ivan Vyrypaiev.

Rodnianskyi is a co-founder and former owner of the Ukrainian 1+1 channel. In Russia, Rodnianskyi Sr. is known as a film producer.

In 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Oleksandr Rodnianskyi Jr., the son of the ex-founder of the TV channel 1+1 and Russian TV producer Oleksandr Rodnyansky Sr., as a member of the Supervisory Board of Oschadbank as a state representative of the President.

