Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 17 May 2023, 13:47
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN SHELLING. PHOTO: LUHANSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian forces have ramped up their attacks on Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts in northern and northeastern Ukraine over the past month.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "Over the past month, enemy forces have stepped up shelling of oblasts located near the [Russian] border: Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Between 8 and 16 May 2023, Russian forces shelled these oblasts 162 times. Sumy Oblast sustained the most attacks, 110; Chernihiv Oblast sustained 29, and Kharkiv Oblast, 23."

Details: Maliar also said that in addition to targeting civilians, Russian forces are relying on shelling and airstrikes to keep Ukrainian troops in the border-adjacent areas under constant pressure and prevent them from being deployed to other areas.

