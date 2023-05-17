All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister

Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 17 May 2023, 13:47
Russia ramps up attacks on 3 Ukrainian oblasts – Deputy Defence Minister
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN SHELLING. PHOTO: LUHANSK OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Russian forces have ramped up their attacks on Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv oblasts in northern and northeastern Ukraine over the past month.

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "Over the past month, enemy forces have stepped up shelling of oblasts located near the [Russian] border: Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Between 8 and 16 May 2023, Russian forces shelled these oblasts 162 times. Sumy Oblast sustained the most attacks, 110; Chernihiv Oblast sustained 29, and Kharkiv Oblast, 23."

Advertisement:

Details: Maliar also said that in addition to targeting civilians, Russian forces are relying on shelling and airstrikes to keep Ukrainian troops in the border-adjacent areas under constant pressure and prevent them from being deployed to other areas.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: