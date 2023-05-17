Ukraine's Defence Ministry to strengthen military intelligence capabilities

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence is expected to strengthen Ukraine's military intelligence capabilities.

Source: website of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, citing Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, First Deputy Minister of Defence

Details: The Defence Ministry has held the first meeting of the Strategic Planning Committee. Defence Minister’s deputies, department heads, and representatives from the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the State Transport Special Service (a specialised military unit within Ukraine’s Defence Ministry created to guarantee reliable operation of transportation – ed.) took part in the meeting.

Oleksandr Pavliuk, who chairs the committee, has signed into effect measures designed to strengthen military intelligence capabilities, which were agreed on during the meeting.

Quote from Pavliuk: "The first meeting of the Strategic Planning Committee has launched the introduction of committee work within the Defence Ministry, one of the key governance practices and procedures of NATO member states. As a result of the joint work of the committee members, the military intelligence capabilities will be strengthened."

More details: Automating intelligence data gathering and processing and managing intelligence personnel and equipment in accordance with NATO standards were among the issues discussed during the meeting.

Ukraine’s top priority in terms of enhancing intelligence capabilities is the speed of intelligence assessments of operational circumstances, and the management of intelligence personnel and equipment.

