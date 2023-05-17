All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine threatens Hungary's sovereignty because Zelenskyy wanted to blow up Druzhba pipeline – Hungary's Foreign Minister

European PravdaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 21:35

Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, has stated that Ukraine threatens Hungarian sovereignty due to alleged intentions to blow up the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to the country.

Source: Index, citing Szijjártó during a speech at the Hungarian embassy in Austria on Wednesday

Details: According to the head of Hungarian diplomacy, Ukraine is becoming "increasingly hostile to Hungary", because, from 1 September "Hungarian schools in Zakarpattia will not be able to work", and the Hungarian bank OTP Ukraine has been included in the list of international sponsors of terrorism.

Advertisement:

In addition, Szijjártó referred to an article by The Washington Post, according to which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly proposed to blow up the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies oil to Hungary.

It was mentioned in the article published in the pro-government Hungarian publication Origo, which appeared on Wednesday morning. It claims that Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, allegedly approved the bombing of Druzhba.

"Such a threat contradicts Hungary's sovereignty because the security of energy supply is a matter of sovereignty. If someone calls for the impossibility of Hungary's energy supply, he is actually attacking Hungary's sovereignty," Szijjártó commented.

He also promised to block any military aid to Ukraine at the level of the European Union until Kyiv revokes the status of an international war sponsor for the OTP Bank.

Background: Hungarian government spokesman Zoltán Kovács published a column claiming that the EU and NATO became parties to the war in Ukraine due to the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: