Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, has stated that Ukraine threatens Hungarian sovereignty due to alleged intentions to blow up the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to the country.

Source: Index, citing Szijjártó during a speech at the Hungarian embassy in Austria on Wednesday

Details: According to the head of Hungarian diplomacy, Ukraine is becoming "increasingly hostile to Hungary", because, from 1 September "Hungarian schools in Zakarpattia will not be able to work", and the Hungarian bank OTP Ukraine has been included in the list of international sponsors of terrorism.

In addition, Szijjártó referred to an article by The Washington Post, according to which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly proposed to blow up the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies oil to Hungary.

It was mentioned in the article published in the pro-government Hungarian publication Origo, which appeared on Wednesday morning. It claims that Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, allegedly approved the bombing of Druzhba.

"Such a threat contradicts Hungary's sovereignty because the security of energy supply is a matter of sovereignty. If someone calls for the impossibility of Hungary's energy supply, he is actually attacking Hungary's sovereignty," Szijjártó commented.

He also promised to block any military aid to Ukraine at the level of the European Union until Kyiv revokes the status of an international war sponsor for the OTP Bank.

Background: Hungarian government spokesman Zoltán Kovács published a column claiming that the EU and NATO became parties to the war in Ukraine due to the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

