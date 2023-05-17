All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine threatens Hungary's sovereignty because Zelenskyy wanted to blow up Druzhba pipeline – Hungary's Foreign Minister

European PravdaWednesday, 17 May 2023, 21:35

Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, has stated that Ukraine threatens Hungarian sovereignty due to alleged intentions to blow up the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, which supplies Russian oil to the country.

Source: Index, citing Szijjártó during a speech at the Hungarian embassy in Austria on Wednesday

Details: According to the head of Hungarian diplomacy, Ukraine is becoming "increasingly hostile to Hungary", because, from 1 September "Hungarian schools in Zakarpattia will not be able to work", and the Hungarian bank OTP Ukraine has been included in the list of international sponsors of terrorism.

In addition, Szijjártó referred to an article by The Washington Post, according to which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly proposed to blow up the Druzhba oil pipeline, which supplies oil to Hungary.

Advertisement:

It was mentioned in the article published in the pro-government Hungarian publication Origo, which appeared on Wednesday morning. It claims that Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, allegedly approved the bombing of Druzhba.

"Such a threat contradicts Hungary's sovereignty because the security of energy supply is a matter of sovereignty. If someone calls for the impossibility of Hungary's energy supply, he is actually attacking Hungary's sovereignty," Szijjártó commented.

He also promised to block any military aid to Ukraine at the level of the European Union until Kyiv revokes the status of an international war sponsor for the OTP Bank.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: Hungarian government spokesman Zoltán Kovács published a column claiming that the EU and NATO became parties to the war in Ukraine due to the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken

International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list

Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces

videoZelenskyy on day in Japan: We are coordinating positions with partners, preparing new steps

photo, videoZelenskyy thanks Scholz for military assistance on sidelines of G7 summit

​​Situation in Bakhmut critical, but defenders control certain areas – Defence Ministry

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:53
Explosions rock Dnipro, air defence is activated
22:33
Armed Forces of Ukraine say Prigozhin wants to flee Bakhmut because Wagner Group is broken
21:53
Russia spreads false claims about "disappearance" of Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief in light of tensions in Bakhmut
21:25
Italian PM indicates Italy may join fighter jet coalition
20:50
International Criminal Court outraged by Russia putting its prosecutor on wanted list
20:44
Occupiers hide behind children's backs in "military hospital" in Luhansk Oblast – General Staff report
20:08
photoRussian forces deploy Lancet drone to attack Kharkiv and shell Kupiansk
19:41
photoRussian forces shell Toretsk: 6 civilians injured, including 1 child
18:59
Bakhmut and Marinka at epicentre of hostilities, Russian attempt to advance on Bila Hora fails – General Staff report
18:30
Lavrov's family leaves Georgia escorted by security forces
All News
Advertisement: