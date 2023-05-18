Attack on Kyiv: Debris falls in several districts

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has reported that debris has fallen in the Darnytskyi district after the defence system was deployed. According to Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, the debris fell in several districts.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram

Quote from Popko: "An air-raid warning is currently in force in Kyiv. The air defence system is operating. Preliminary reports indicate that debris has been recorded as falling in the Darnytskyi district of the capital."

Details: Information about casualties and damage are currently being established. "Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!" urged the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, also reported that the explosions were heard in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. "All services are on their way. Details later," he wrote.

The Kyiv City Military Administration later reported that a non-residential building caught fire in Desnianskyi district as a result of falling debris. "All necessary services are working at the scene. Stay in shelters!" wrote Popko.

"A fire in a garage cooperative has been caused by falling debris in the Darnytskyi district. More debris fell in several places in the same district. Previously, there was also an explosion in the Desnianskyi district," Klitschko clarified.

Updated at 05:52: Klitschko reported that there are currently no casualties at the sites where debris fell in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. No one has called for the help of medical services yet.

