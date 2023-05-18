All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Attack on Kyiv: Debris falls in several districts

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 May 2023, 05:24
Attack on Kyiv: Debris falls in several districts

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has reported that debris has fallen in the Darnytskyi district after the defence system was deployed. According to Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, the debris fell in several districts.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, on Telegram

Quote from Popko: "An air-raid warning is currently in force in Kyiv. The air defence system is operating. Preliminary reports indicate that debris has been recorded as falling in the Darnytskyi district of the capital."

Details: Information about casualties and damage are currently being established. "Stay in shelters until the all-clear is given!" urged the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

Advertisement:

Vitalii Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, also reported that the explosions were heard in Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. "All services are on their way. Details later," he wrote.

The Kyiv City Military Administration later reported that a non-residential building caught fire in Desnianskyi district as a result of falling debris. "All necessary services are working at the scene. Stay in shelters!" wrote Popko.

"A fire in a garage cooperative has been caused by falling debris in the Darnytskyi district. More debris fell in several places in the same district. Previously, there was also an explosion in the Desnianskyi district," Klitschko clarified.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Updated at 05:52: Klitschko reported that there are currently no casualties at the sites where debris fell in the Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. No one has called for the help of medical services yet.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: