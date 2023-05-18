All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Missile attack on Odesa: one person killed, two wounded

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 May 2023, 07:13
Missile attack on Odesa: one person killed, two wounded
NATALIA GUMENYUK. SCREEN SHOT.

A person has been killed and a further two have been wounded in a Russian missile attack on Odesa. All the casualties are employees of an industrial business.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the press centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Humeniuk: "A powerful missile attack on Odesa was recorded in our area of responsibility in the evening. Most of the missiles were shot down over the sea. We are still summarising the results. But unfortunately, some targets have been hit."

Advertisement:
 

Details: Humeniuk reported that the Russians hit an industrial facility, killing one person and wounding two others.  

 

Previously: Russian invaders attacked all of Ukraine using missiles last night, which triggered a large-scale air-raid warning.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
All News
Advertisement: