Missile attack on Odesa: one person killed, two wounded

A person has been killed and a further two have been wounded in a Russian missile attack on Odesa. All the casualties are employees of an industrial business.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the press centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Humeniuk: "A powerful missile attack on Odesa was recorded in our area of responsibility in the evening. Most of the missiles were shot down over the sea. We are still summarising the results. But unfortunately, some targets have been hit."

Details: Humeniuk reported that the Russians hit an industrial facility, killing one person and wounding two others.

Previously: Russian invaders attacked all of Ukraine using missiles last night, which triggered a large-scale air-raid warning.

