All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Missile attack on Odesa: one person killed, two wounded

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 May 2023, 07:13
Missile attack on Odesa: one person killed, two wounded
NATALIA GUMENYUK. SCREEN SHOT.

A person has been killed and a further two have been wounded in a Russian missile attack on Odesa. All the casualties are employees of an industrial business.

Source: Nataliia Humeniuk, head of the press centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Humeniuk: "A powerful missile attack on Odesa was recorded in our area of responsibility in the evening. Most of the missiles were shot down over the sea. We are still summarising the results. But unfortunately, some targets have been hit."

 

Details: Humeniuk reported that the Russians hit an industrial facility, killing one person and wounding two others.  

Advertisement:
 

Previously: Russian invaders attacked all of Ukraine using missiles last night, which triggered a large-scale air-raid warning.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: