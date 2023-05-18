Ukraine's defenders kill 510 occupiers and destroy 32 Russian artillery systems in a day

Russia has already lost more than 201,000 soldiers, 3,198 artillery systems, 2,759 drones and 7,373 armoured fighting vehicles in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 18 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

approximately 201,100 (+510) military personnel

3,773 (+2) tanks

7,373 (+8) armoured fighting vehicles

3,198 (+32) artillery systems

563 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

318 (+0) air defence systems

308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

294 (+0) helicopters

2,759 (+11) operational-tactical level UAVs

990 (+8) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships and boats

6,073 (+6) vehicles and tankers

418 (+1) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being confirmed.

