Ukraine's defenders kill 510 occupiers and destroy 32 Russian artillery systems in a day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 May 2023, 08:32
Russia has already lost more than 201,000 soldiers, 3,198 artillery systems, 2,759 drones and 7,373 armoured fighting vehicles in its war against Ukraine.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 18 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:

  • approximately 201,100 (+510) military personnel
  • 3,773 (+2) tanks
  • 7,373 (+8) armoured fighting vehicles
  • 3,198 (+32) artillery systems
  • 563 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 318 (+0) air defence systems
  • 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 294 (+0) helicopters
  • 2,759 (+11) operational-tactical level UAVs
  • 990 (+8) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+0) ships and boats
  • 6,073 (+6) vehicles and tankers
  • 418 (+1) other vehicles and equipment

The data is being confirmed.

