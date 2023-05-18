Ukraine's defenders kill 510 occupiers and destroy 32 Russian artillery systems in a day
Thursday, 18 May 2023, 08:32
Russia has already lost more than 201,000 soldiers, 3,198 artillery systems, 2,759 drones and 7,373 armoured fighting vehicles in its war against Ukraine.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total approximate losses of Russian troops between 24 February and 18 May 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses - ed.]:
- approximately 201,100 (+510) military personnel
- 3,773 (+2) tanks
- 7,373 (+8) armoured fighting vehicles
- 3,198 (+32) artillery systems
- 563 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 318 (+0) air defence systems
- 308 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 294 (+0) helicopters
- 2,759 (+11) operational-tactical level UAVs
- 990 (+8) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships and boats
- 6,073 (+6) vehicles and tankers
- 418 (+1) other vehicles and equipment
The data is being confirmed.
