Explosion rings out on Crimean railway, several wagons derailed

An explosion rang out on the railway in the Simferopol district of Crimea on the morning of 18 May, resulting in five wagons containing grain being derailed, and the movement of trains suspended.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Baza, Mash, 112; Oleg Kriuchkov, so-called adviser to the Russian-appointed head of Crimea, on Telegram; Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti.

Quote from Kriuchkov: "The movement of electric trains on the Simferopol – Sevastopol route has been temporarily suspended. Passengers will be transported to these stations by buses. The resumption of traffic will be announced separately."

Details: According to the Baza Telegram channel, the railway line was blown up near the city of Bakhchysarai at 08:20. As a result of the incident, five wagons containing grain were derailed.

Telegram channel 112 writes that 8 wagons were derailed, with 5 of them overturned.

Mash reports that an allegedly improvised explosive device was planted under the railway tracks in the village of Chystenke, near Simferopol. The explosion occurred under the first wagons of the train. 50 metres of rail bed were damaged, the diameter of the hole under the rails being about 15 metres, and about 2 metres deep.

Reportedly, there were no casualties, but eyewitnesses said the sound was so loud that it was heard in neighbouring villages.

