All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians "arrest" civilians on occupied territories and train them to fight against Ukraine

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 18 May 2023, 12:45
Russians arrest civilians on occupied territories and train them to fight against Ukraine
Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, photo be Nazar Voloshyn/АРМІЯINFORM

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar reported that the Russian invaders are conducting raids in the occupied Ukrainian territories, arresting men there and trying to create a "reserve" of them to participate in hostilities.

Source: Maliar on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians are trying to create reserves using residents of the temporarily occupied territories.

The goal is to urgently replenish the personnel of the front-line units of their troops, which are experiencing significant losses in manpower on a daily basis."

Advertisement:

Details: According to her, in some settlements in the occupied territory of Ukraine, the occupiers are carrying out raids and detaining residents.

During these raids, men old enough to be drawn for military service are arrested, mostly on false pretexts.

Next, these men are sent to field camps, where convicts imported from Russian prisons who have agreed to participate in hostilities are held.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Several such camps have been set up near the settlements of Rohove and Mozhnikivka in Luhansk Oblast, to which batches of recruited convicts are delivered under convoys from the Russian Federation.

Together with them, local men detained for minor offences who did not agree to support the occupiers are held there.

By the end of May, the number of personnel in the camps is expected to increase with the arrival of two more batches of convicts from Russia, convicted mainly for committing murders with particular cruelty.

Currently, over 800 people in these camps are undergoing intensive combat training, which is planned to be completed within a month.

After completing the combat training course, contracts will be signed with the convicts, which provide for participation in combat operations.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: