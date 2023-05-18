All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Clergyman from Moscow-linked church who blessed Russian troops during Izium occupation is exposed

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 14:28
Clergyman from Moscow-linked church who blessed Russian troops during Izium occupation is exposed
Photo provided by a source of Ukrainska Pravda

Law enforcement officers in Kharkiv Oblast have uncovered a clergyman from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) who publicly justified Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office; Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement

Advertisement:

The Ukrainska Pravda source reported that the clergyman is Mykhailo Pimashyn (who took the religious name Matvii), abbot of the Monastery of the Pishchansk Icon of the Mother of God in the Izium diocese of the UOC-MP.

During the temporary occupation of the Izium area in August 2022, the 36-year-old clergyman voluntarily supported the Russian occupiers and called upon other local residents to "follow his example".

He gave interviews to propagandistic Russian media outlets in which he justified and denied Russia’s armed aggression.

 
Screenshot provided by sources of Ukrainska Pravda

According to the investigation, Pimashyn publicly claimed that the local religious community is subordinate exclusively to the Russian Orthodox Church.

Accordingly, the clergyman, on his own initiative, wrote a letter to an associate of Moscow’s Patriarch Kirill with a request for "humanitarian aid" to be sent to the occupied part of the oblast.

Pimashyn later used the Russian supplies to ensure the local population’s loyalty to the occupiers.

In addition, he gave numerous interviews to Kremlin propagandists who visited occupied Izium.

In his comments he discredited Ukrainian troops, denied the facts of the Russian aggression, and treated fallen occupiers as heroes.

On the grounds of the evidence collected, Pimashyn was served with a notice of suspicion for justifying Russia’s armed aggression against Ukraine using the media.

The pre-trial restrictive measure is being determined. All the circumstances of the crime are being established.

Pimashyn faces a sentence of up to eight years in prison.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: