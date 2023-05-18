NATO Defence Ministers to discuss question of supplying fighter jets to Ukraine in June

Defence ministers of NATO member states will discuss the possible supply of Western-made fighter jets to Ukraine at a meeting in June, which will precede the Alliance's summit in Vilnius.

Source: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, in an interview with Spiegel, reports European Pravda

Details: Commenting on the possible supply of Western-produced combat aircraft to Ukraine, Stoltenberg noted that the supply of weapons developed as the war progressed.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Initially, light anti-tank weapons were important. Then there were howitzers and anti-aircraft guns, and then tanks," he said.

"Some countries, such as Poland and Slovakia, have already delivered combat aircraft, albeit old Soviet-style MіG-29s. We are constantly discussing whether modern Western fighters are needed, both in NATO and with Ukraine. I expect that this topic will also be discussed at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in June," the secretary general said.

However, according to him, no less important than the supply of weapons platforms is ensuring their functioning. "This involves a huge amount of ammunition and spare parts, as well as round-the-clock maintenance," Stoltenberg explained.

Background:

Earlier, the Pentagon stated that it would not object to the transfer of American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by third countries.

to the transfer of American F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine by third countries. The UK has also announced the start of an international coalition of countries aimed at procuring of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!