All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


S-300 and Smerch rocket systems, tubed artillery, air bomb: Russian terrorises Donetsk Oblast, killing and injuring people

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 18 May 2023, 17:30
S-300 and Smerch rocket systems, tubed artillery, air bomb: Russian terrorises Donetsk Oblast, killing and injuring people

On Thursday, 18 May, Russian occupiers killed one person and wounded seven in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Press service of the Prosecutor’s Office in Donetsk Oblast 

Details: According to the investigation, on 18 May, Russian troops supposedly fired from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems and tubed artillery at settlements in the north of Donetsk Oblast.

 

According to preliminary data, the occupiers also used a FAB-250 high-explosive fragmentation bomb to hit civilian facilities and residential areas.

Advertisement:

In Kostiantynivka, a 58-year-old man was killed as a result of a direct strike on a private house.

 

Another seven civilians aged between 29 and 75 were injured in Avdiivka, Toretsk and Chasiv Yar. They have been taken to the hospital with injuries of varying severity.

Residential buildings, hospital buildings and outbuildings have been damaged or destroyed. The debris smashed the facades of shops, cars and the roadway.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
Donetsk region
Russians tried to kill Commander of Ukrainian Territorial Defence twice
Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts in one day
Occupiers kill 7 civilians in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts and injure 5 more
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: