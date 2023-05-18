S-300 and Smerch rocket systems, tubed artillery, air bomb: Russian terrorises Donetsk Oblast, killing and injuring people

On Thursday, 18 May, Russian occupiers killed one person and wounded seven in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Press service of the Prosecutor’s Office in Donetsk Oblast

Details: According to the investigation, on 18 May, Russian troops supposedly fired from S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems, Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems and tubed artillery at settlements in the north of Donetsk Oblast.

Advertisement:

According to preliminary data, the occupiers also used a FAB-250 high-explosive fragmentation bomb to hit civilian facilities and residential areas.

In Kostiantynivka, a 58-year-old man was killed as a result of a direct strike on a private house.

Another seven civilians aged between 29 and 75 were injured in Avdiivka, Toretsk and Chasiv Yar. They have been taken to the hospital with injuries of varying severity.

Residential buildings, hospital buildings and outbuildings have been damaged or destroyed. The debris smashed the facades of shops, cars and the roadway.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!