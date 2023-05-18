Russia fires on Nikopol, causing damage

On 18 May, the Russian military shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery, damaging private houses and power transmission lines, and destroying an outbuilding.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A dozen munitions hit the town. People have not been injured. Unfortunately, there is damage."

Advertisement:

Details: He has specified that four private houses have been damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, and three more were smashed. In addition, three power transmission lines have been damaged.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!