Russia fires on Nikopol, causing damage

On 18 May, the Russian military shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery, damaging private houses and power transmission lines, and destroying an outbuilding.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A dozen munitions hit the town. People have not been injured. Unfortunately, there is damage."

Details: He has specified that four private houses have been damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, and three more were smashed. In addition, three power transmission lines have been damaged.

