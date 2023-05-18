Russia fires on Nikopol, causing damage
Thursday, 18 May 2023, 20:50
On 18 May, the Russian military shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery, damaging private houses and power transmission lines, and destroying an outbuilding.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A dozen munitions hit the town. People have not been injured. Unfortunately, there is damage."
Details: He has specified that four private houses have been damaged. One outbuilding was destroyed, and three more were smashed. In addition, three power transmission lines have been damaged.
