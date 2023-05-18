All Sections
Ukraine has means necessary for liberation of occupied territories – Stoltenberg

European PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 21:17

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that Ukraine has the necessary means for liberating  the territories captured by Russia.

Source: Stoltenberg made the corresponding statement on Thursday at a press conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Lisbon, as European Pravda reports

Quote: "Since the beginning of Russia's illegal war against Ukraine, NATO member countries have provided an unprecedented level of support. And I am sure that the Ukrainian troops have all the means necessary to regain the occupied lands," the Secretary General of the Alliance stressed.

Details: Stoltenberg noted that at different stages of Russia's full-scale invasion, support for Ukraine changed from light anti-tank weapons to modern air defence systems, armoured vehicles and heavy battle tanks.

"And I welcome recent statements by Alliance members about providing cruise missiles and training Ukrainian pilots to use Western fighters," he said, adding that it is necessary to continue supporting Kyiv both now and in the long term.

The NATO Secretary General also recalled the Vilnius summit, where, as he expects, a new strategic multi-year programme of assistance to Kyiv will be adopted.

Background: Earlier, Stoltenberg expressed confidence that the West will support Ukraine in the war for as long as necessary, and this support will not be shaken even if the war unleashed by Russia is delayed.

