Zelenskyy: We are taking issue of Crimea and Crimean prisoners to new level

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 18 May 2023, 21:49
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is bringing the issue of occupied Crimea and Crimean prisoners to a new international level; he has also announced important steps in this regard in the near future.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address 

Quote: "I am glad to see that the Crimean Platform we have created efficiently channels the joint power of our entire state and the Crimean Tatar people. I am glad to know that our joint work with the Mejlis [of the Crimean Tatar people – ed.] brings the result Ukraine needs. 

By the way, we are preparing some very important joint steps for the near future. We are bringing the issue of Crimea, Crimean prisoners and all our people in Crimea to a new international level."

Details: Zelenskyy has also said that he visited the office of the Crimean Platform and met with Mustafa Dzhemiliev, the leader of the Crimean Tatar people. 

For reference: On 18 May, Ukraine and the world commemorate the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Genocide of the Crimean Tatar People.

