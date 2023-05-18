All Sections
French Ambassador visits Izium

European PravdaThursday, 18 May 2023, 22:10

Etienne de Poncins, the French Ambassador to Ukraine, has arrived in the city of Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, which was under Russian occupation from March to September 2022.

Source: Etienne de Poncins on Twitter, reported by European Pravda

Details: Etienne de Poncins has pointed out that he had already been to Izium shortly after its liberation, when mass graves began to be discovered there, including with the participation of French investigators.

Quote: "Izium is gradually coming back to life despite the suffering it has gone through."

More details: The ambassador has not specified when exactly he visited Izium, nor did the city authorities report on his visit. At the same time, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said on Thursday that Etienne de Poncins had visited Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

Earlier in May, the French ambassador visited the city of Uman in Cherkasy Oblast, which suffered from a Russian missile strike, and Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Advertisement: