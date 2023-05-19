All Sections
Russians take property from schools in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 03:49
Russians take property from schools in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
STOCK PHOTO BY GETTY IMAGES

Russian invaders are taking Russian textbooks and other property from schools located in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupiers are taking Russian textbooks and other property from schools as part of the so-called ‘evacuation’ from the temporarily occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: The National Resistance Center reports that the collaborators conducted the end of school year assemblies ("The Final Bell")  as early as the beginning of May [usually takes place at the end of May -ed.] in order to wrap up the school year sooner and have time to "be evacuated" to Russia.

