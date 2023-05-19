Russians take property from schools in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian invaders are taking Russian textbooks and other property from schools located in the occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "The occupiers are taking Russian textbooks and other property from schools as part of the so-called ‘evacuation’ from the temporarily occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: The National Resistance Center reports that the collaborators conducted the end of school year assemblies ("The Final Bell") as early as the beginning of May [usually takes place at the end of May -ed.] in order to wrap up the school year sooner and have time to "be evacuated" to Russia.

