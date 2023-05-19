All Sections
Supply of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine to be discussed at G7 summit – European Council President

European PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 10:57

G7 leaders at a summit in Hiroshima, Japan, will discuss possible transfer of American-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; statement by Charles Michel, the president of the European Council Charles Michel, as cited by Financial Times.

According to him, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Friday will discuss increasing military support for Ukraine, including F-16 fighters.

"As for military support for Ukraine, today we have the opportunity to discuss this topic with Joe Biden and other G7 members," Michel said.

Earlier, CNN reported that the administration of President Joe Biden in recent weeks made it clear to European allies that the United States would be allowed to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

In addition, the Yahoo News portal received a document from the US Air Force, which states that the training program for Ukrainian F-16 pilots can last for four months.

Advertisement: