All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Supply of F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine to be discussed at G7 summit – European Council President

European PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 10:57

G7 leaders at a summit in Hiroshima, Japan, will discuss possible transfer of American-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; statement by Charles Michel, the president of the European Council Charles Michel, as cited by Financial Times.

According to him, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Friday will discuss increasing military support for Ukraine, including F-16 fighters.

"As for military support for Ukraine, today we have the opportunity to discuss this topic with Joe Biden and other G7 members," Michel said.

Advertisement:

Earlier, CNN reported that the administration of President Joe Biden in recent weeks made it clear to European allies that the United States would be allowed to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine.

In addition, the Yahoo News portal received a document from the US Air Force, which states that the training program for Ukrainian F-16 pilots can last for four months.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: