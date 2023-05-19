All Sections
Occupiers claim Russian Defence Minister visited Zaporizhzhia front

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 19 May 2023, 12:10
The Russian Defence Ministry announced on the morning of 19 May that Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu visited the occupied territories of Ukraine and "inspected" the Russian military on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Source: the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Quote: "While working in the area of the special military operation [as the Kremlin calls the war against Ukraine – ed.], Russian Defence Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu inspected the forward command post of one of the units of the Vostok military grouping on the Zaporizhzhia front.

At the command post, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry heard reports from the commander of the Vostok grouping and staff officers on the current situation, the nature of the enemy's actions and the performance of combat missions by Russian troops on the main tactical fronts."

Details: In addition, Shoigu reportedly held a meeting with the grouping's commander at the headquarters of the grouping and tasked the commanders to "continue to actively conduct comprehensive intelligence to uncover the enemy's plans in advance and stop their implementation".

Shoigu also demanded that the troops at the front be provided with everything they need and that they be deployed safely.

The Russian minister presented the servicemen with state awards, including the Order of Courage, the St George's Cross and the Medal for Courage.

"I congratulate you and take care of yourself!", Shoigu told the decorated soldiers.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has also posted a video of Shoigu's visit to the front showing him arriving by helicopter and holding a meeting in a shelter. Colonel General Sergey Rudskoy and Lieutenant General Andrey Kuzmenko sat on two sides of Shoigu at the meeting.

