All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian General who ordered to destroy AN-225 Mriya served with notice of suspicion

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 19 May 2023, 14:15
Russian General who ordered to destroy AN-225 Mriya served with notice of suspicion

The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence against Lieutenant General Anatoliy Kontsevoy, Deputy Commander of the Airborne Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, who is involved in the aggressive war against Ukraine.

Source: Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "It was on his orders that the occupiers temporarily seized the Hostomel Airport at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

During intense combat actions, the Russian invaders destroyed the world's largest Ukrainian-made aircraft, the AN-225 Mriya.

Advertisement:

To storm the strategically important airfield in Ukraine, Kontsevoy used special forces units of the airborne troops and army aviation of the aggressor country."

Details: According to the investigation, since 2019, the general has organised the training of Russian paratroopers in Russia and Belarus to defeat and capture strategic ground targets in Ukraine.

Based on the evidence collected, the Security Service of Ukraine investigators have served Kontsevoy in absentia a notice of suspicion of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and planning, preparing, unleashing and waging an aggressive war committed by prior conspiracy.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

These articles provide for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: