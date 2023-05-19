All Sections
Russian General who ordered to destroy AN-225 Mriya served with notice of suspicion

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 19 May 2023, 14:15
The Security Service of Ukraine has collected evidence against Lieutenant General Anatoliy Kontsevoy, Deputy Commander of the Airborne Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, who is involved in the aggressive war against Ukraine.

Source: Press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "It was on his orders that the occupiers temporarily seized the Hostomel Airport at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

During intense combat actions, the Russian invaders destroyed the world's largest Ukrainian-made aircraft, the AN-225 Mriya.

To storm the strategically important airfield in Ukraine, Kontsevoy used special forces units of the airborne troops and army aviation of the aggressor country."

Details: According to the investigation, since 2019, the general has organised the training of Russian paratroopers in Russia and Belarus to defeat and capture strategic ground targets in Ukraine.

Based on the evidence collected, the Security Service of Ukraine investigators have served Kontsevoy in absentia a notice of suspicion of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and planning, preparing, unleashing and waging an aggressive war committed by prior conspiracy.

These articles provide for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

