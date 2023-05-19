All Sections
Ukrainian Armed Forces post video of its troops fighting on Bakhmut front

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 19 May 2023, 14:50
Ukrainian Armed Forces post video of its troops fighting on Bakhmut front
SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO OF THE 10TH SEPARATE MOUNTAIN ASSAULT BRIGADE "EDELWEISS"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have published a video of the actions of the Ukrainian defenders on the Bakhmut front.

Source: The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade Azov on Telegram; the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" on Facebook; Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, on Telegram

Details: 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" posted a video of the assault actions of one of its special units.

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade published a video of its snipers' work near the city of Bakhmut.

Syrskyi also posted a video of the actions of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on the Bakhmut front.

Quote from Syrskyi: "Thanks to the skill and courage of [our] heroes, [Ukrainian forces] managed to drive the Russians out of their positions and gain a strong foothold in the favourable areas."

