Ukrainian Armed Forces post video of its troops fighting on Bakhmut front

SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO OF THE 10TH SEPARATE MOUNTAIN ASSAULT BRIGADE "EDELWEISS"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have published a video of the actions of the Ukrainian defenders on the Bakhmut front.

Source: The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade Azov on Telegram; the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" on Facebook; Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, on Telegram

Details: 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade "Edelweiss" posted a video of the assault actions of one of its special units.

Advertisement:

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade published a video of its snipers' work near the city of Bakhmut.

3-тя окрема штурмова бригада показала роботу своїх снайперів під Бахмутом pic.twitter.com/u8VNI4mRN0 — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) May 19, 2023

Syrskyi also posted a video of the actions of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade on the Bakhmut front.

Quote from Syrskyi: "Thanks to the skill and courage of [our] heroes, [Ukrainian forces] managed to drive the Russians out of their positions and gain a strong foothold in the favourable areas."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!