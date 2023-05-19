Three civilians killed in Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast

THE DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST DUE TO RUSSIAN ATTACK, PHOTO BY SUMY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Three people were killed in the Russian bombardments of Sumy Oblast on the afternoon of 19 May.

Source: Press service of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Three civilians were killed in the Yunakivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] in [Russian] attacks. The Sumy Oblast Military Administration expresses sincere condolences to the victims’ families."

Details: According to the Oblast State Administration report, three civilians were killed in the shelling in Yunakiivka hromada around noon [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Later, the Ministry of Energy clarified that the three people killed were energy workers. The Russians hit a car, in which the energy workers were travelling to the facility, with a drone.

The victims of the Russian attack were the employees of Sumyoblenergo [Sumy Oblast energy distributor company – ed.] Roman Lisovenko, Oleksandr Shpak and Hennadii Pokhylko.

