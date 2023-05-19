Three civilians killed in Russian strikes on Sumy Oblast
Three people were killed in the Russian bombardments of Sumy Oblast on the afternoon of 19 May.
Source: Press service of Sumy Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Three civilians were killed in the Yunakivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories] in [Russian] attacks. The Sumy Oblast Military Administration expresses sincere condolences to the victims’ families."
Details: According to the Oblast State Administration report, three civilians were killed in the shelling in Yunakiivka hromada around noon [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].
Later, the Ministry of Energy clarified that the three people killed were energy workers. The Russians hit a car, in which the energy workers were travelling to the facility, with a drone.
The victims of the Russian attack were the employees of Sumyoblenergo [Sumy Oblast energy distributor company – ed.] Roman Lisovenko, Oleksandr Shpak and Hennadii Pokhylko.
