Ukraine's Armed Forces confirm seizing initiative on Bakhmut front: they advanced further

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are seizing the initiative on the Bakhmut front and attempting to counterattack. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced up to 500 metres in different directions.

Source: Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the East Grouping of Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the national joint 24/7 newscast on 19 May

Details: Asked whether the statement of the American Institute for the Study of War is true regarding Ukraine's seizing of the initiative under Bakhmut, Cherevatyi answered:

Quote: "The situation is very difficult on this front, but under control. We see the enemy's intentions, predict them, and anticipate them. You can say that yes, there is a certain, let's say, element of us seizing the initiative from them and trying to counterattack."

More details: Cherevatyi added that Bakhmut remains the priority target for the Russians. Over the last day, 10 combat engagements took place; the Russians fired 477 times at Ukrainian positions and carried out nine air attacks. 141 occupants were killed, 220 were wounded and one was taken prisoner.

Quote: "The enemy continues to conduct attacks directly in the city. Our units, where possible, are also putting pressure on the enemy and continuing to advance across the territory. In particular, our defenders managed to advance up to 500 metres in different directions over the last day.

