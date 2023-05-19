All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy tells Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia how Ukraine counteracts Russia

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 19 May 2023, 16:34
Zelenskyy tells Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia how Ukraine counteracts Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, photo by the OP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has started his working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Source: Zelenskyy's press service; Zelenskyy on social media 

Details: During the meeting, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia discussed in detail current bilateral relations and global issues.

Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for the invitation to participate in the Arab League summit as an honorary guest. 

Advertisement:
 

The President of Ukraine has informed the Crown Prince about the security situation in Ukraine and countering the Russian aggressor.

Zelenskyy has also spoken about the main elements of Ukraine's peace initiative, the "peace formula", which aims to stop the war and restore peace.

The Ukrainian President has also noted Saudi Arabia's successful participation in bringing back 10 foreign prisoners of war from Russian captivity and expressed interest in continuing joint efforts to free the prisoners.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Zelenskyy has thanked the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and for his principled position within international organisations.

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has confirmed his interest in investing in Ukraine and its recovery.

Zelenskyy has invited him to pay a visit to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses

Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet

photoPutin decides to show off his "knowledge of history" again with "map with no Ukraine"

International register of damage from Russian aggression to be launched in August – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Counter-terrorist operation regime in Belgorod Oblast suddenly cancelled

Raid on Belgorod Oblast: Russian military boasted of victory, Freedom of Russia Legion's statement contradicts this

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:12
Drone drops explosive device on road in Belgorod – Russian authorities
23:42
NYT on Belgorod Oblast: Units suffered minor losses
23:00
Spain will not join fighter jet coalition as it does not have F-16s
22:41
Pentagon comments on Russia's statements about Bakhmut's capture
22:22
Head of Ukraine's intelligence on counter-offensive: We have enough weapons, soon to start
22:21
Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: Russia considers forces regrouping after events in Belgorod Oblast
22:11
US reacts on rumours about use of their weapons in Belgorod Oblast
21:37
videoBelgorod Oblast: Russian Volunteer Corps claims its equipment is intact and accuses Russian Defence Ministry of lying
21:31
Slovenian Parliament recognises Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people
21:28
Lukashenko says he's not going to die yet
All News
Advertisement: