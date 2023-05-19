Zelenskyy tells Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia how Ukraine counteracts Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, photo by the OP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has started his working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Source: Zelenskyy's press service; Zelenskyy on social media

Details: During the meeting, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia discussed in detail current bilateral relations and global issues.

Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for the invitation to participate in the Arab League summit as an honorary guest.

The President of Ukraine has informed the Crown Prince about the security situation in Ukraine and countering the Russian aggressor.

Zelenskyy has also spoken about the main elements of Ukraine's peace initiative, the "peace formula", which aims to stop the war and restore peace.

The Ukrainian President has also noted Saudi Arabia's successful participation in bringing back 10 foreign prisoners of war from Russian captivity and expressed interest in continuing joint efforts to free the prisoners.

Zelenskyy has thanked the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and for his principled position within international organisations.

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has confirmed his interest in investing in Ukraine and its recovery.

Zelenskyy has invited him to pay a visit to Ukraine.

