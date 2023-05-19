All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy tells Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia how Ukraine counteracts Russia

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 19 May 2023, 16:34
Zelenskyy tells Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia how Ukraine counteracts Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, photo by the OP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has started his working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a meeting with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Source: Zelenskyy's press service; Zelenskyy on social media 

Details: During the meeting, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia discussed in detail current bilateral relations and global issues.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude to Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for the invitation to participate in the Arab League summit as an honorary guest. 

 

The President of Ukraine has informed the Crown Prince about the security situation in Ukraine and countering the Russian aggressor.

Zelenskyy has also spoken about the main elements of Ukraine's peace initiative, the "peace formula", which aims to stop the war and restore peace.

The Ukrainian President has also noted Saudi Arabia's successful participation in bringing back 10 foreign prisoners of war from Russian captivity and expressed interest in continuing joint efforts to free the prisoners.

Zelenskyy has thanked the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia for supporting Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty and for his principled position within international organisations.

Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has confirmed his interest in investing in Ukraine and its recovery.

Zelenskyy has invited him to pay a visit to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: