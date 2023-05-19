Zelenskyy calls upon Arab leaders to help Ukrainians despite Russian influence

Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Arab League summit, photo by the OP

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called upon the participants of the summit of Arab countries held in Saudi Arabia to support Ukrainians, including Muslims.

Source: speech of Zelenskyy at the 32nd session of the Arab League Council

Quote: "I am sure that all your nations will understand this our main emotion and main call I want to leave here…A call to help protect our people, including the Ukrainian Muslim community.

With me here, honourable Mustafa Dzhemilev, the leader of the Crimean Tatar people, one of the indigenous peoples of Ukraine. Whose home is Crimea, the centre of Muslim culture in Ukraine."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Crimea was the first Ukrainian territory to be occupied by Russia, and it is mostly in occupied Crimea that Muslims suffer from repression.

Zelenskyy also reminded the public about the role of Saudi Arabia in the liberation of the people captured by the Russians in the territory of Ukraine. The president believes that this experience should be expanded.

He added that even if there are people at the summit who have different points of view concerning the war in Ukraine, calling it a "conflict", they can still unite for the sake of saving people from Russian captivity.

Zelenskyy remarked that there are people who turn a blind eye to captivity and illegal annexation, but no matter how strong Russian influence may be, it is important to remain independent.

Before his address at the 32nd Arab League Council on 19 May, Zelenskyy met with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a speech at the 32nd session of the Arab League Council.

Mustafa Dzhemilev, leader of the Crimean Tatars, was a member of the Ukrainian delegation.

