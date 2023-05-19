All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia spends 25-30,000 projectiles a day in Ukraine – Defence Minister Reznikov

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 19 May 2023, 17:04
Russia spends 25-30,000 projectiles a day in Ukraine – Defence Minister Reznikov
Oleksii Reznikov. GettyImages

The Russian invaders use 25-30,000 projectiles of different calibres a day against Ukrainians.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, referring to Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, at the Ukrainian-American forum on 19 May

Quote: "According to our calculations, the Russians used to use up to 60,000 projectiles of different calibres against Ukrainians day and night. As of today, they are using 25-30,000 projectiles of different calibres per day. It is still a lot."

Advertisement:

Details: Reznikov added that the NATO countries were not ready for the Russian war against Ukraine either from the point of view of logistics.

Quote: "The existing procedures of NATO are logical and correct, but not for wartime. The NATO states were not ready to stick to the regime, according to which we supplied the Armed Forces of Ukraine with what it needed. Fortunately, they have realised it as well."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: