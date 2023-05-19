All Sections
Russia spends 25-30,000 projectiles a day in Ukraine – Defence Minister Reznikov

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 19 May 2023, 17:04
Russia spends 25-30,000 projectiles a day in Ukraine – Defence Minister Reznikov
Oleksii Reznikov. GettyImages

The Russian invaders use 25-30,000 projectiles of different calibres a day against Ukrainians.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, referring to Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, at the Ukrainian-American forum on 19 May

Quote: "According to our calculations, the Russians used to use up to 60,000 projectiles of different calibres against Ukrainians day and night. As of today, they are using 25-30,000 projectiles of different calibres per day. It is still a lot."

Details: Reznikov added that the NATO countries were not ready for the Russian war against Ukraine either from the point of view of logistics.

Quote: "The existing procedures of NATO are logical and correct, but not for wartime. The NATO states were not ready to stick to the regime, according to which we supplied the Armed Forces of Ukraine with what it needed. Fortunately, they have realised it as well."

