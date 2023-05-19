All Sections
Ukrainian border guards repel Russian assault on a stronghold in Bakhmut, forcing Russians to retreat with losses

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 19 May 2023, 18:54
PHOTO: STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian forces have successfully repelled a Russian attempt to assault a State Border Guard Service stronghold in Bakhmut.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from the SBGS: "Border guards have successfully repelled another assault. An enemy infantry group attacked an SBGS stronghold, attacking a firing point and attempting to approach the border guards’ positions.

Our defence forces fired back, and threw grenades at the occupation forces when they approached."

Details: The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that the border guards killed two members of the Russian assault unit and injured three.

The Russian unit retreated after having failed to assault the border guards’ positions.

