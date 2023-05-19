70 clashes across 4 fronts, 2 Russian artillery units neutralised – General Staff report

Russian occupation forces continue to sustain losses on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka front, with 70 clashes taking place across these 4 fronts over the course of Friday, 19 May. The cities of Bakhmut and Marinka remain at the epicentre of hostilities. Two Russian field artillery units were neutralised.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 19 May

Details: Operational situation on the Volyn and Polissia fronts remains unchanged, and there is no evidence that Russia is forming offensive units there.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Volfyne, Slavhorod and Pletenivka (Sumy Oblast). Throughout the day, they deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Bleshnia (Chernihiv Oblast); Malushyne (Sumy Oblast); and Udy, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Pokaliane, Budarky, Zemlianky and Topoli (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast). Russian aircraft struck areas near Hryhorivka, Vilshana and Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian troops also deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast) and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Lyman front, but shelled Makiivka, Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Verkhnokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

Russian forces are continuing to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. Russian troops made unsuccessful attempts to advance on Ivanivske and Bila Hora.

Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky and Bila Hora. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Druzhba and Pivnichne (Donetsk Oblast) came under Russian fire.

Russian forces attempted to advance on Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske on the Avdiivka front, but were unsuccessful. Over the course of the day, Russian aircraft struck areas in and around Avdiivka. Russian forces also shelled areas in the vicinity of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled numerous Russian assaults near the city of Marinka. Russian forces shelled Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Kurakhove and Katerynivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Novomykhailivka, carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva, and shelled Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Maksymivka, Zolota Nyva and Velyka Novosilka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted an airstrike on Kizomys (Kherson Oblast).

They also shelled a number of civilian settlements on these fronts, including Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske and Plavni (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Zolota Balka, Beryslav, Stepanivka and Kherson (Kherson Oblast).

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 12 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, and 4 on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine’s defence forces downed 3 Russian Kalibr cruise missiles, 16 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones, and 2 different reconnaissance drones.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, six areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, two field artillery units, and six electronic warfare systems.

Over the course of today, Russian forces conducted 6 missile strikes and 51 airstrikes, and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) to conduct more than 30 attacks, damaging several civilian infrastructure facilities. Several civilians were killed or injured and private houses and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed in Russian attacks on Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast), Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and Beryslav (Kherson Oblast).

