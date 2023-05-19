All Sections
​​​​Zelenskyy will meet with Biden at G7 summit in Japan – President's Office

European PravdaFriday, 19 May 2023, 20:42
​​​​Zelenskyy will meet with Biden at G7 summit in Japan – President's Office
Zelenskyy and Biden, Getty Images

The head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Yermak, has confirmed Volodymyr Zelenskyy's participation in the Group of Seven summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. 

Source: Yermak said this during the national joint 24/7 newscast, a correspondent of European Pravda reports.

Quote: "Yes, I can confirm this," he said when asked whether the President of Ukraine will attend the G7 summit in Japan personally.

Yermak also announced that Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden "will meet in the coming days" and discuss the creation of an international fighter jet coalition and "many other issues".

Quote: "Today we can officially announce the creation of the fighter jet coalition, and this indicates that Ukraine will very soon have everything we need to protect our Ukrainian skies, our cities and our citizens."

Background: 

On Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia, where he took part in the summit of the League of Arab States. According to Bloomberg, Zelenskyy will fly from there to Japan on a US military plane. 

The Ukraine peace summit is expected to be the subject of discussions among the G7 leaders.

Zelenskyy went on a tour of European countries last week, visiting Rome and the Vatican, then Germany and France, and finally London.

