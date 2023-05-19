All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraines' Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces discusses work of Patriot air defence system with US General Mark Milley

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 19 May 2023, 20:50
Ukraines' Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces discusses work of Patriot air defence system with US General Mark Milley
Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Mark Milley

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, discussed the effective work of Patriot air defence systems in Ukraine with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "Informed [Milley – ed.] in detail about the situation in the main parts of the front. We continue to conduct a defensive operation and prepare for further actions.

Advertisement:

I told him about the [large-scale – ed.] Russian drone and missile attacks, in particular with the aeroballistic Kinzhal Kh-47M2. Thanked him [for the supply of – ed.] Patriot systems and noted their effective work. The priority is additional air defence systems to strengthen the protection of our sky."

Details: According to Zaluzhnyi, they also discussed the need to supply weapons and ammunition, long-range shells in particular.

He added that he and Milley agreed to continue their cooperation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: