Ukraines' Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces discusses work of Patriot air defence system with US General Mark Milley

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 19 May 2023, 20:50
Valerii Zaluzhnyi and Mark Milley

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, discussed the effective work of Patriot air defence systems in Ukraine with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley.

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Telegram

Quote: "Informed [Milley – ed.] in detail about the situation in the main parts of the front. We continue to conduct a defensive operation and prepare for further actions.

I told him about the [large-scale – ed.] Russian drone and missile attacks, in particular with the aeroballistic Kinzhal Kh-47M2. Thanked him [for the supply of – ed.] Patriot systems and noted their effective work. The priority is additional air defence systems to strengthen the protection of our sky."

Details: According to Zaluzhnyi, they also discussed the need to supply weapons and ammunition, long-range shells in particular.

He added that he and Milley agreed to continue their cooperation.

