Battles in Marinka were concentrated in centre of the city, now Russians concentrate on flanks – Deputy Defence Minister

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 19 May 2023, 21:27
DEEPSTATEMAP

The Russians advanced within the city of Marinka. Previously, the battles were ongoing in the centre, but faced with resistance, the Russians concentrated their efforts on northern and southern flanks. On the Avdiivka front, the occupiers are trying to capture the city [of Avdiivka].

Source: Hanna Maliar, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence

Literally: "The most intense battles are currently taking place on three fronts: Avdiivka, Marinka, Bakhmut.

Avdiivka and Marinnka are [part of] the Tavriia front. This is the area of responsibility of General Tarnavsky.

There are now fierce battles. The enemy aims to take control of [the cities of] Avdiivka and Marinka.

The enemy has concentrated their main efforts on the Avdiivka front and is trying to capture the city. But our forces steadfastly hold the defence and control Avdiivka.

In Marinka, the enemy advanced into the city, there were battles in the centre, but our defence forces made it more difficult for the enemy. Faced with strong resistance in the city, the enemy directed their efforts on the flanks around the city: in the north and south."

Details: According to Maliar, the Russian forces suffer significant losses in these areas, both in manpower and equipment, but do not stop.

